Health

US Health officials report 1st case of new form of mpox in a traveler

Officials said that the threat of clade I mpox to the public remains low at this time.

By NBC Bay Area staff

FILE – This undated image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md.
NIAID via AP, File

San Mateo County health officials said on Saturday they have reported the first known case of clade I mpox in California and the United States.

According to the San Mateo County Health, a person became infected with the clade I mpox after traveling in Eastern Africa, that's where there is a current outbreak of the strain. Another strain of mpox, called the clade II, has been circulating in the U.S. since 2022.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

San Mateo County health officials added the person has mild symptoms and is currently recovering at home. The county is also contact tracing anyone who might have been in contact with the infected person.

Officials said that the threat of clade I mpox to the public remains low at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

HealthCaliforniaSan Mateo County
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us