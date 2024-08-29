What is listeria? What to know as more die in outbreak tied to Boar's Head deli meats

A deadly listeria outbreak has led to the recall of more than 7 million pounds of popular Boar's Head deli meats, but what exactly is listeria and what should you watch for?

U.S. health officials are investigating the outbreak of the bacteria that began in May.

Nine people have now died as a result of the outbreak, which the agency said is now the largest listeria outbreak in the U.S. since 2011. Fifty-seven people have been hospitalized.

Health officials linked the outbreak to the popular Boar's Head deli meats, which are made at a plant in Virginia.

Here's what to know about listeria poisoning and the latest recalls:

What is listeria?

Listeria are bacteria or germs "that can contaminate many foods," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Listeria poisoning is caused by a particularly resilient type of bacteria that can survive and grow even during refrigeration, the CDC reports.

If ingested, the bacteria can cause both intestinal illness and invasive illness, meaning it has spread beyond the intestines.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

How dangerous is listeria?

According to the CDC, listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. The agency estimates that each year, around 260 people die from such infections.

Those most at-risk of serious infections are:

Pregnant people

Newborns

Adults aged 65 or older

How can listeria get into deli meat?

Listeria bacteria thrive in moist environments, including soil and water and decaying vegetation and are carried by some animals. The hardy germs are typically spread when food is harvested, processed, transported or stored in places that are contaminated with the bacteria. When the bacteria get into a food processing plant, they can be tough to eradicate.

Many of the people in the Boar's Head outbreak reported eating meats sliced at grocery store deli counters. During the investigation, listeria was detected in an unopened loaf of Boar's Head liverwurst at a Maryland store; the Agriculture Department said further testing showed the same strain was causing illnesses in people.

How does listeria make people sick?

People are sickened with listeria poisoning when they eat foods contaminated with the bacteria.

What are the symptoms of listeria poisoning?

Listeria poisoning is tricky, because symptoms can start quickly, within a few hours or days after eating contaminated food. But they also can take weeks or up to three months to show up.

Symptoms can be mild and include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. More serious illness can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

Does cooking kill listeria?

Listeria can survive and grow in food even when it's refrigerated, but the bacteria can be killed by heating foods to “steaming hot,” or 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74 degrees Celsius), the CDC says. People who are most at risk for illness should avoid the products or heat them before eating.

Most deli meats, however, are eaten cold. Because listeria can survive under refrigeration, it’s important to clean and sanitize any surfaces, including refrigerator drawers and shelves, that may have come in contact with the products, the CDC says.

What should I do if I have the recalled Boar's Head deli meats?

Many of the products recalled by Boar's Head are meats meant to be sliced at grocery store deli counters, though some prepackaged meats are included in the recall.

They include liverwurst, ham, beef salami, bologna and other products made at the company's Jarratt, Virginia, plant. The recalled meats carry the plant's number — EST.12612 or P-12612 — inside the USDA mark on the label. The meat was distributed to stores nationwide, as well as to the Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama.

Consumers should not eat the recalled meats and should discard them or return them to the store for a refund.

Are there other outbreaks?

While the Boar's Head outbreak is the only one being investigated currently by the CDC, there have been recent recalls issued over listeria concerns.

Last month, Ohio-based Weirs Farm Inc. recalled produce sold at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi and more stores in over a dozen states, including cucumbers, bell peppers, green beans and several other vegetables.