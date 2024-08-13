The city of Joliet is cracking down on the underage use of e-cigarettes in unprecedented ways after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called e-cigarettes a public health concern for children and research showed many kids who try e-cigarettes keep using them.

Through a series of undercover operations, the Joliet Police Department has issued 47 violations to city businesses for illegally selling nicotine products to customers under the age of 21, including three violations to one business, which resulted in the city revoking the store’s business license.

"Out of Space Vapes," located at 232 S. Larkin Ave., is now closed and unable to operate.

"My message to the businesses in Joliet [is] if you sell to minors, we will catch you and we will cite you," said Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans.

The sting operations began in September 2023 after Joliet Township High School District 204 school officials reached out to Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy, concerned about students being able to access vape pens and e-cigarettes at local businesses.

"We need tougher policies in place, which is why we are so incredible grateful," said Michelle Stiff, school board president for JTHS District 204.

Stiff also reached out to local legislators, including State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood), who was concerned with how some vape pens are being made to look like everyday objects.

"Highlighters, erasers and pencil shapers, so vapes that look like these school supplies make it harder to decipher what the object is," Cappel said.

Cappel sponsored SB 3098, which was signed into law last week. The law prohibits electronic cigarettes ordered or purchased online or through the mail from being shipped to anyone in Illinois other than a retailer or distributor, starting on Jan. 1, 2025.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The goal is to prevent kids from buying vapes online and getting them shipped directly to their homes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarettes or vapes are the most commonly used tobacco product among U.S. youth since 2014.

Research shows kids who try e-cigarettes often continue to use them, which is why Dr. Karla Guseman, superintendent at JTHS District 204, says it's important to keep vape pens out of kids' hands.

"Students start experimentation before they enter high school, and because of early access, students are becoming addicted," Guseman said.

To further enforce the anti-vaping message, starting this fall, all biology students at JTHS District 204 schools will conduct an experiment in class that shows how vaping damages the body at a cellular level.

"Hopefully, they'll learn from that. It is mandatory in biology class, so every kid will be exposed to what vaping can do to harm them," said Mayor D'Arcy.

"Hands-on is better. We can tell them all day, but if they get to manipulate the chemicals, see it with their eyes, maybe they will make better choices," said Dave Collins, a parent who has a son who attends Joliet West.

After hearing the city's strategy to curb vaping amongst kids, Collins said he is happy to see lawmakers, law enforcement, city and school officials working together.

"I'm all about giving our kids more education and more exposure to the things that they need to know, and they definitely need to know the dangers of vaping," Collins said.