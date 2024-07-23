While some relish the summer sun, others are taking sunblock a step further by staying out of the sun completely.

"Some people are so fearful of the sun that they're actually either covering up completely when they do go out or they're staying indoors essentially throughout all of the day," said Dr. Reed, the dermatology chair at Rush University Medical Center.

"Sunxiety" is real, according to the doctor.

"It's a fear of the sun or of damage from the sun, and this is increasingly common amongst our patients," he explained.

In a survey from behavioral research firm Valinks, while 71% of people cherish moments in the sun, 38% of people report never feeling fully relaxed in the sun and 41% expressed concerns about sun damage.

"There's evidence that sun exposure, especially excessive sun exposure, does cause skin cancer or is associated with it," he said. "Also, it is associated with accelerated aging of the skin."

While there are very good reasons to be concerned about too much exposure to the sun, there are also benefits that can't be overlooked, as well.

Many benefits of the sun including vitamin D production, increased mood, regulation of the sleep-wake cycle, the doctor explained.

Even as a dermatologist, Reed believes sun in moderation is best for one's physical and mental health.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Withdrawing exclusively and not getting any sun exposure, not exercising outdoors, not meeting friends and family for outdoor activities, that's not beneficial either," Reed said.

Sun safety includes paying attention to the time of day, and sunscreen is a must.

For most people, a minimum of SPF 30 is recommended - somewhere between 30 and 50 is sufficient, Reed stated.

The Valinks survey found more consumers are looking for multitasking products that offer sun protection and anti-aging benefits like vitamin C, but do they work?

"We're seeing more of those on the market, and overall, they're very effective at preventing sun damage and preventing skin cancer and the aging of skin," he said.

Experts say the best sunscreen is the one you're going to use. If you're going to be outdoors for a while, the recommendation is that you reapply every two hours.

"We know that most people don't apply enough as well as the importance of reapplying," the doctor stated.