Northwestern doctors perform double-lung transplants in patients with rare condition

Northwestern Medicine on Monday celebrated the health system's first double-lung transplants for two patients who have a rare genetic condition that alters the normal positions of their organs.

The patients met for the first time on Northwestern's Streeterville campus in recent days to share how the surgery has helped them.

51-year-old Dennis Deer and 27-year-old Yahiara Vega both said the transplants have transformed their lives, allowing them to easily do things that were previously very difficult or impossible.

"It is certainly and honor and a blessing to be here today -- and to be able to breathe," said Deer, before taking a deep breath.

Deer and Vega were both born with situs inversus, a genetic condition where the organs in the chest and abdomen develop in a reversed or mirrored image from their normal positions, according to Northwestern.

"The right lung is where the left lung should be, and the left lung is on the right side, and then the heart is flipped," said Dr. Ankit Bharat, chief of thoracic surgery.

Most people with situs inversus lead normal lives, with many not knowing they have the condition until they have to seek unrelated medical attention, according to Northwestern. It affects about one in every 10,000 people.

According to Northwestern, Deer's interstitial lung disease was caused by polymyositis, which is muscle inflammation and weakness.

Deer also said he was overweight, and lost over 100 pounds ahead of the surgery.

"I spent a lot of time not being able to breathe, I was on supplemental oxygen and it was terrible, said Deer. "I would walk ten steps and I was gasping for air."

Northwestern doctors said that Vega's lung problems were caused by a rare disorder called primary ciliary dyskinesia.

Vega said it caused her lungs to produce excess mucus, enough to fill 32-ounce cup each day. Vega said her lung issues even made laughing difficult, causing her to feel "inadequate and hopeless."

"Before [the transplant], I felt like a prisoner, that’s the best way to describe it," said Vega, who received the transplant on April 28. "Like a bird in a cage. You can still hear the bird sing and it’s a beautiful song, but the song is very sad."

On Monday, Vega said her body feels "great." She spoke at length about the optimism she feels after the procedure.

"Now I can actually achieve things," said Vega. "Now I can actually strive to be something more than just some sick, disabled girl that can barely get off the couch. Now I can almost feel the potential of me becoming the person I want to become rather than wishing it and never being able to achieve it."

Deer, a Cook County Commissioner, celebrated his 51st birthday on Monday. He was also moved by the progress he has made, after being sworn in as commissioner in 2022 in a hospital bed.

"This is a very special birthday," said Deer, who received new lungs in May. "There was a time that it was looking real gloomy, that I would not see my birthday on August 7th, 2023."

Northwestern Medicine is a pioneer in double-lung transplants. It performed the procedure for COVID-19 patients who were severely ill, and more recently started giving double-lung transplants to people who have advanced lung cancer.

"COVID transplants were some of the most difficult surgeries we performed in our program and certainly that helps us gain valuable lessons to take on more difficult challenging cases," said Bharat.

Bharat also shared a birthday with Deer.

"Our goal is to help as many patients as we can reach as many birthdays as they can," Dr. Bharat said.

Bharat and pulmonologist Dr. Catherine Myers also encouraged more people to donate their organs, so more lives like Vega's and Deer's can be saved.

Bharat said fewer than 10% of all organs eligible for donation end up being donated.

'It really is this amazing gift," said Myers. "As you can see, [it] completely changes people’s lives."