New Mental Wellness Space Opening for Teens in Suburban Brookfield

A new mental wellness space is opening in suburban Brookfield for area high school students to focus on their emotional health.

“This is the first of its kind that we know of,” said Shelly Lustrup, the associate executive director for NAMI Metro Suburban and one of the co-creators of The Loft at Eight Corners.

The space at 9049 Monroe Avenue in Brookfield was designed by teens, for teens.

“They wanted a space where they could have some individual conversations if needed, a space where they could learn and do groups, and then we also have the yoga and the meditation,” Lustrup said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Loft at Eight Corners includes a yoga studio, three individual therapy rooms, a large conference room and a kitchen area.

“With this space, it kind of gives teens a place to walk in, drop in, take a class, really kind of hone in on their skills on how to manage their own mental health,” said Adrian Cardenas, the coordinator for the Loft, and a licensed professional with Pillars Community Health, which partnered with NAMI Metro Suburban to create the space.

Cardenas says demand for mental health services for teens skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Really seeing the need and the numbers really increasing from March all the way up, even until now. Our waitlists are long,so to have this kind of that supplemental help for our teens, it's huge. And especially it's free. Free is always good,” Cardenas said.

Maggie Woywod, 17, was on one of those waitlists during the pandemic. She’s been receiving services through Pillars Community Health for nearly two years now and believes the Loft programs will help reach more teens.

“The wait lists are insane for therapists, months long you have to wait, but now since the Loft is opening up, you can come here, drop in and get the service free of charge, which is amazing to me,” Woywod said.

The services and classes are free for students in grades 9-12 who register online. Registration also includes a parental consent form.

“It would be getting parental consent to engage in services. And then that's it. So grades 9-to-12 can come in and do a class, talk to somebody,” Lustrup said.

The Loft is staffed by professionals from both agencies, Pillars Community Health and NAMI Metro Suburban and will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.

Staff are holding Community Open Houses on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Loft will open to teens and their families beginning on Monday, March 13 at 1 p.m.

For more information and a class schedule, the facility has set up a website.