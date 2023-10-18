Medicare open enrollment begins, with feds urging residents to use official sources

Millions of Americans are eligible to participate in open enrollment for Medicare through early December, but federal officials are urging residents to use caution when using sources of information and enrollment during that time.

According to Dr. Meena Seshamani, director of the Center for Medicare, more than 300 advertisements have already been rejected from airwaves because they contain “misleading” information about the enrollment process, and on options available to Americans.

“We just rejected 300 TV ads for being potentially misleading,” Seshamani said. “So it’s very important that everybody knows that Medicare.gov and 1-800-MEDICARE are the official sources of information.”

Open enrollment open for Medicare started on Sunday, and runs through Dec. 7, with those eligible urged to visit the official federal Medicare website, which can be found HERE.

Americans over the age of 65 can compare options, and can opt to enroll in traditional Medicare or in a Medicare Advantage Plan, with the latter offered by private insurance companies.

Medicare has three parts. Part A is a premium-free program that helps provide hospital insurance for eligible Americans age 62 or older.

Medicare Part B, which covers outpatient procedures and other parts of medical insurance, requires a monthly premium contribution. Enrollment is required for members who are retired or who have lost their employment status and are eligible for Medicare.

Finally, Medicare Part D covers prescription drugs. Monthly premiums are often required unless participants qualify for assistance. Coverage is not required for plan participants enrolled through CIP, TRIP or other state-based programs.

More information can also be found on the state of Illinois’ website, as well as through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program’s website.