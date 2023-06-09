Local groups bring health screenings to Chicago men throughout June

In honor of Men’s Health Month in June, several organizations are working to make screening more accessible, especially to Black men, who studies have found are at greater risk of certain cancers and conditions.

Near North Health is hosting health fairs every Saturday in June, offering services from haircuts to screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes, HIV, mental health and prostate cancer.

“Those are a lot of conditions that are occurring in men of this age group that normally don't get into see doctors,” said Dr. Dan Vicencio, interim chief medical officer for Near North Health, a non-profit federally-qualified health center with multiple locations across the city.

Vicencio says, in his experience, there’s a time period when men discontinue getting yearly checkups.

“We lose them around college and then we see them back around their 40’s or 50’s,” Vicencio said.

He says that’s when patients start coming in with symptoms and that can be too late.

“Oftentimes high blood pressure, diabetes, some cancers don't show anything until you actually have a demonstrable abnormality,” Vicencio said.

Prostate cancer is a real concern, particularly among Black men.

“We know that prostate cancer is most likely to affect about 50% of African American men,” said Glen Brooks, a community engagement specialist with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

Black men are 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer as well, which is why Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois will hand out “Fit Kits” for colorectal cancer screenings on Monday at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center in Morgan Park.

“You can have this particular screening in the comfort of your own home. So by providing a stool sample and just mailing and you can get the results,” Brooks said, adding you will also be directed to a specialist, if needed.

Details for upcoming screening events:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois Men’s Wellness

Monday, June 12

Runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Blue Door Neighborhood Center

11840 South Marshfield in Morgan Park

Includes:

Fit Kit giveaways – Colorectal Cancer Screening kits – available while supplies last throughout the day

Blood pressure screenings throughout the day

Pop Up Produce – while supplies last – first-come, first-served

Coffee Chat with Chicago Panhellenic Council of Fraternities from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mental Health Session “Stay on Top of Your Game with Dr. Obari Cartman) from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Near North Health Scheduled Events for Men’s Health Month in June 2023

June 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winfield Moody Health Center - 1276 N. Clybourn

June 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Kostner Health Center - 1520 N. Kostner Ave.

June 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Louise Landau Health Center - 800 N. Kedzie

In addition to the health screenings, men attending the health fairs will have the opportunity to participate in cooking demonstrations to learn about healthy meal preparation. They can also receive complimentary haircuts, giveaways, and refreshments.