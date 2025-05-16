Does the viral McDonald's ‘migraine meal' hack really work? Neurologists weigh in

A particular fast food order — often called the "McDonald's migraine meal" online — might hold the sweet, salty power to stop a migraine in its tracks. And there might even be some science behind its magic, neurologists tell TODAY.com, but that doesn't mean it should be your go-to migraine hack.

It's not the first time Dr. Matthew Robbins has come across this particular migraine cure, he tells TODAY.com. "Certainly I've heard of this and many other hacks," says Robbins, a neurologist at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian. Interestingly, he's encountered some patients who specifically crave a warm can of Coke when they have a migraine attack, he says.

But, he cautions, there are so many migraine hacks out there because "it's never just a one-size-fits-all approach."

And, while there are some real reasons why the migraine meal works for some people, Robbins says, just as many people may find the hack triggers a migraine attack. Or, if their migraine symptoms include nausea, they might find the idea of eating these foods simply "disgusting," he adds.

Here's what neurologists want you to know before you try the migraine meal approach — and when to seek out other treatment options.

What is the "migraine meal"?

As passed down through the migraine community, multiple Reddit threads and now TikTok videos, the migraine meal consists of just two important elements: a large Coke and a large order of fries.

Although there are variations, as some people prefer to have a cheeseburger or a milkshake, for instance. And, as the lore goes, the items should specifically be from McDonald's.

Does the migraine meal hack actually work?

The hack "obviously struck a chord with some people," Robbins says, and there are some reasons why it might work.

First, there's the caffeine in the soda. Caffeine has analgesic, or pain relief, properties and "makes other analgesics more potent," Robbins explains.

One of the ingredients in the common migraine medication Excedrin is caffeine for exactly that reason. It helps your body absorb the other ingredients in the drug (such as aspirin and acetaminophen) more quickly and improves their potency, Robbins says.

When it comes to the salty fries, they may be helping to balance out electrolytes, neurologist Dr. Jessica Lowe explained in a video on Instagram that now has more than 136,000 likes.

"...Fries are carbs," Lowe continues in the video. Some people find their migraine attacks are triggered by hunger or a drop in blood sugar, she says. "So those carbs are certainly going to help out in that department."

There's also the craving component to this delicious, sugary, salty meal, which can actually be caused by the migraine, Robbins says.

"Most people with migraine experience what we call a prodrome, where there's some non-headache symptom that happens before the headache starts," he explains. For example, that might manifest as sensitivity to light or sound, stomach upset, changes in mood, neck aches — or cravings for salty or sweet food.

Of course, there's also the simple fact that “we are all human,” Lowe says. “And when you are feeling unwell, sometimes you just want some comfort food.”

Before you try to treat your migraine attacks with fast food...

Keep in mind that even though this hack might work for some people, it won't work for everyone.

Some people might find the idea of eating greasy food while nauseous with a migraine revolting, while others might find that extra salt, sugar and caffeine can trigger an attack.

And, even if does work for you, there are healthier ways to get the same effects, the neurologists say.

"We know migraine is associated with worse cardiovascular health," Robbins says. "And, obviously, having a fatty meal and a big caffeinated soda is not really good for you in general."

So, while the hack might provide some short-term benefits, it's not something you should rely on frequently. If you do find you need to rush to McDonald's to grab a migraine meal often, that's a sign you should talk to your doctor or a neurologist to build a migraine prevention and treatment strategy that's more effective.

That might include lifestyle changes to build consistent healthy habits, medication and non-medication treatment options.

“If someone finds that they improve with this hack, that's great for them,” Robbins says. “But if they’re using it often, that’s not good for you either.”

Lowe echoes those sentiments: “I get it, (I’m) not knocking the hack,” she says. "Just don’t make a habit of it.”

