Get stronger

The benefits of exercise are so vast and well known, it would be pointless to try listing them all here. Just remember that your body, mind, and emotional well-being all vastly improve through physical fitness.



With its dry desert climate, Tucson offers times year-round amiable to outdoor workouts (even during its hottest months, you can find parts of the day where the mercury rises only to the mid-70s). From mountain biking to road cycling, riders can choose desert trails inside Tucson's five surrounding mountain ranges—or take The Loop, the urban bike trail that circles the city. If you like workouts up high, take to the Santa Catalina Mountains, where you'll find more than 2,700 climbing routes, ranging from single pitch clip-ups to multi-pitch traditional routes.



(Pictured: Bike alongside the sentinels of the Southwest at the Saguaro National Park.)