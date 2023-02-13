2 Simple Diet Changes That Can Help Fight and Prevent Cancer, According to An Expert

When it comes to fighting cancer, more and more research shows what you are eating can make a difference in that fight.

“There’s a lot of evidence-based research to show that diet can make a really big impact,” said Angela Dennison, the nutrition program manager at Wellness House, a Hinsdale-based non-profit that supports cancer patients and their families with free exercise classes, nutrition seminars and more. “When it comes to cancer and nutrition, the research is showing that a really plant-forward way of eating is really recommended."

Dennison said studies show a plant-based diet rich in fruits and vegetables can improve survival rates, minimize side effects of cancer treatment and reduce risk of recurrence.

At weekly in-person and virtual seminars, Dennison tackles a variety of nutrition topics and offers this simple way to incorporate more vegetables into your routine.

“We tend to take our healthiest foods and make them side dishes, but when we are doing a plant-forward way of eating, we are taking our healthiest foods and making that the main, and then we are using meat, seafood or dairy more as the condiments,” Dennison said.

For example, instead of eating a side salad with a chicken breast, put the salad on the main plate and add a few ounces of chicken breast on top.

At a recent cooking class, Dennison made a one-skillet bean and quinoa casserole, incorporating corn, black beans, green chiles, salsa and fresh herbs and spices.

“We’re just trying to flip that plate, from what we’re typically used to,” Dennison said.

In addition to incorporating more fruits and vegetables, cancer experts say hydration is also key.

“One thing that I can never over emphasize is the hydration. We do want our patients to focus on good hydration, non-caffeinated drinks,” said Dr. Srilata Gundala, an oncologist and founder of Hope and Healing Cancer Services in Hinsdale.

An oncologist for 17 years, Gundala said research is expanding into how specific foods could aid in the cancer fight.

“Nutrition always seems to play, it’s like the center of everything and we want to make sure our patients understand that because these are easy things that are in their control,” Gundala said.

That’s what Sylvia Rada of Westmont has been focusing on. Rada was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in 2017 that later spread to her lungs. Doctors found a brain tumor in 2021.

“The first thing is the shock and, 'Oh my gosh what does this mean for me? How long am I going to be around for?'” Rada said, describing her reaction to the cancer spreading.

Doctors recommended immunotherapy treatments that have helped keep the cancer at bay, but Rada also credits a plant-forward diet as well. She attends nutrition seminars regularly at Wellness House.

“It gives you a sense of you trying to have control of what’s happening for you and try to make things better for yourself,” Rada said.

Lina Taibl from Plainfield also attends the cancer nutrition seminars, hoping to help her husband, Bill. Bill Taibl has stage four prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones.

“The news of that is lifechanging. It just puts you into a screeching halt and your life is altogether different,” Lina Taibl said.

“You need to find a way to control, to feel like you can control the situation. That was pretty much the only way that I felt that I could make a difference in his life,” Taibl said, adding that she started limiting meat and processed foods in their meals and adding more fruit and vegetables.

She said it has made a difference.

“He feels good. His strength is up and I attribute a lot of that to his nutrition. I think nutrition works together with his medicine. Even his doctor is surprised. He was due to have chemo back in June, but because he feels so well, he’s put it off,” Taibl said.

Taibl admits plant-based eating means more time in the kitchen and trips to the store for fresh produce, but she wouldn’t change it.

“You can’t put a price tag on life. You really can’t and I think it’s made a difference in his life and I think that really matters,” Taibl said.