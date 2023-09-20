Halas Hall was not raided, no police involvement in regard to Alan Williams' situation

In light of Alan Williams' resignation as defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, the team cleared up rumors that swirled on social media regarding the situation.

The team ascertained authorities did not raid Halas Hall. No police authorities investigated Halas Hall for any reason, and not in connection to Alan Williams, according to the team.

Per Bears team spokesperson, Halas Hall WAS NOT RAIDED today and the police have not been at Halas Hall in connection with Williams — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) September 20, 2023

According to Ian Rapoport, Charles "Peanut" Tillman," a former Chicago Bear and now FBI agent, has no involvement in the situation, either. The NFL has no involvement with the situation, either, as the decision for Williams to resign was entirely that of Williams, according to Dianna Russini.

On Wednesday, the Bears announced Williams' resignation and released a statement from Williams on the matter.

Following the Bears' Week 1 loss to the Packers, the Bears announced Williams would not be present at Sunday's Week 2 game against the Buccaneers for "personal reasons." Eberflus assumed the role of calling the defense against the Buccaneers while Williams was away.

On Wednesday, Eberflus remained rigid on the subject of Williams, as his absence became increasingly mysterious.

“I don't have any update right now,” Eberflus said when asked about Williams’ job status.

Eberflus did not mention whether or not he had spoken to Williams, and whether or not he would resume calling the defense.

