Gunman Critically Hurt After Men He Was Shooting At Return Fire, Police Say

A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times after he allegedly fired shots at two men on Chicago’s Southwest Side on Sunday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, two men, ages 29 and 21, were driving in the 7900 block of South Knox Avenue in the city’s Scottsdale neighborhood on Sunday evening when another man pulled out a gun and began shooting at their car.

Both men then pulled out their own weapons, striking the 47-year-old man multiple times.

The man was shot in the abdomen, right torso and right leg, and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Neither of the men in the vehicle was hurt in the shooting.