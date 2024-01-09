Free admission days resume at Art Institute of Chicago this week

Illinois residents hoping to visit the Art Institute of Chicago will have ample opportunities in coming months to do so free of charge.

The museum’s free admission program resumed on Monday, and according to officials it will run all the way through March 22.

Illinois residents can receive free admission to the Art Institute on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Proof of residency is required to receive free admission, according to officials.

For those reserving tickets in advance via the Institute’s website, you’ll have to verify your resident status using the ZIP code associated with your billing address.

Admissions desks at the Art Institute can also provide free admission information on the day of visit, according to officials.

Illinois educators, teaching artists and homeschool parents are also eligible for free admission by visiting the Art Institute’s website and obtaining a ticket voucher.