Former White Sox player named new head coach of Northwestern baseball

The Northwestern athletics department fired head baseball coach Jim Foster on Thursday after an investigation, according to 670 the Score's Danny Parkins, found he“engaged in bullying and abusive behavior" with the team.

Shortly after, Northwestern hired Brian Anderson, former White Sox center fielder, to become the new head coach.

"Love it," Guillen said Friday on the White Sox Pregame Live show of Anderson's hiring. "Great for him, man. I wish him the best. And I talked to him about it, I said anything he needs, I'm available to help him. It's great news, personally, for the Guillen family."

Anderson, 41, was drafted in the first round of the 2003 MLB amateur draft by the White Sox. He played for the Sox for four seasons between 2005-08, helping them win a World Series in 2005 under Guillen's leadership as the manager.

He slashed .225/.288/.364 with the Sox, hitting 20 home runs and 75 RBIs during his time on the South Side.

Frank Thomas chimed in with his thoughts on Anderson's hiring, detailing the time he spent with him in Triple-A while on a rehab assignment.

"I went down there with him, spent a month with him and really helped get him on track," Thomas said subsequent to Guillen's comment. "But he's a fun kid, man. I like him a lot and he's gonna do well.

"They're gonna have a lot of fun. He's a fun teammate."

