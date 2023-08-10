NFL News

Former Bears defensive back arrested for allegedly defrauding Canadian banks

Buster Skrine played for the Bears between 2019-20

By Ryan Taylor

Buster Skrine, a former Chicago Bears defensive back, was arrested in Canada on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding multiple banks across the country for around $100,000, according to TMZ.

Skrine apparently targeted "numerous financial institutions" to illegally obtain cash, the Durham Regional Police Service said. The police department claimed Skrine would identify himself as a retired NFL player, open bank accounts with fraudulent checks and earn a fraction of the money before his the checks cleared.

The former NFL player reportedly ran through this scheme multiple times across different banks in Canada. The police department has "reason to believe" he's connected to many scams of this nature.

Skrine has 14 charges attached to his name including fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

Originally drafted in the fifth-round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns, Skrine, 34, played 11 seasons in the NFL. He played four seasons each with the Browns and the New York Jets before signing with the Bears ahead of the 2019 season.

Skrine played two seasons for the Bears in 2019 and 2020. He played 28 games, defending eight passes, forcing three fumbles and recording 114 total tackles.

He last played for the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 season.

