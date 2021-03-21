Family Remembers 5-Year-Old Boy Killed in Englewood Crash

Following a crash that killed a 5-year-old Friday night in Englewood, his family opened up to NBC 5 about the young boy they loved as they honored his memory with a balloon launch.

Kawantis Robinson, who also went by K-Drew, was walking with his mother and sibling in the 600 block of West Marquette Road in Englewood just after 11 p.m. when the driver hit an electrical box and struck the boy.

"The baby didn't have never had a chance," said the boy's uncle, Dennis Moore. "He died on impact, and it was terrible."

Robinson's aunt, Shakarria Brock said her sister and nephew had just opened the outside apartment door when an SUV suddenly struck the 5-year-old.

"I stepped over her, and I came outside, and he was laying there," she recounted. "I picked him up, and I knew he was gone."

Robinson was taken to Comer Childen's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Following an autopsy Saturday, his death was ruled an accident.

On Saturday, family and friends launched balloons in memory of K-Drew, and his grandfather reflected on the last time he saw the young boy, who was looking forward to receiving a new toy.

"We were looking up spinning tops, and he saw one that he liked that was plated and pink, gold," grandfather Mike Neal said. "So I bought it for him, and he never got a chance to play with it or anything."

A 44-year-old male driver was issued citations for failure to reduce speed, driving without a license and operating an uninsured vehicle, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, according to police.