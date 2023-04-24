Family Grieves Loss of Man Shot and Killed at Niles Nightclub as Suspect Awaits Charges

A family is mourning after their loved one was shot to death over the weekend in a Niles nightclub, with a suspect currently in custody.

Monday evening, people gathered at the Assyrian National Council to pay their respects to the 22-year-old’s family. The family was in so much pain they didn’t want to talk, but neighbors expressed their shock and pain at the tragedy.

“It hurts so bad,” said neighbor Guillermo Oquendo.

He is one of many in shock after hearing about the loss of Mark Asber, who was shot at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Miraj nightclub. Asber suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The suspect is a 25-year-old from Northbrook, an acquaintance of the victim, according to police.

“As a person he was very kind. I knew him since he was a little boy,” said Oquendo.

“I cried so sad, people young people one go to jail one died,” said Margaret Youl, who was in attendance at the Assyrian National Council along with the family of Asber and community members to commemorate the victim’s life.

“The mother venting all the time, crying what can I tell you?” said Youl.

“What else is there left to do? When your child is gone and they killed him,” said Oquendo.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains underway.