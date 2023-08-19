Ex-NFL player argues Justin Fields is a ‘better talent' than Jalen Hurts

On Speak, an FS1 program, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy called Justin Fields a "poor man's Jalen Hurts."

Ex-NFL wide receiver, James Jones, dug into McCoy for his remark about Fields. Jones argued Fields is a better talent than Hurts, and the Eagles create a fallacy about his elite quarterback play based on the team's top-tier talent.

"His arm talent is better than Jalen Hurts'," Jones said of Fields. "He's faster, more explosive, running ability is better than Jalen Hurts. He does not have A.J. Brown. He does not have De'Vonta Smith. He does not have Dallas Goedert. He does not have that offensive line in front of him. He did not have Miles Sanders last year.

"If I was to tell you, these are the numbers of an MVP quarterback. Twenty-two touchdowns, 3,700 yards. He's in the MVP conversation."

Fields is expected to have a monstrous season this year.

The Bears added plenty of weapons to their arsenal this offseason. They attacked every facet of the market: trade, free agency and the draft, to cultivate a much-improved roster compared to last season. The team's improvement is leading outsiders to believe Fields will dominate this season.

Last year, Fields turned heads with his running ability. He rushed for the second-most single-season yards by a quarterback in NFL history (1,143). And, he rushed for eight touchdowns and multiple 50+ yard runs. He proved his escapability in the pocket and his elusiveness on the run.

Fields has shown plenty of his ability on the field. But the hesitancy lies within his arm game. He's yet to throw for over 2,300 yards in a single season. His career completion percentage lies at a lowly sub-60% mark. And his decision-making and footwork have been put into question after his performance last season.

Though, Jones' argument against Hurts is the Eagles carried his performance. As Jones mentioned, he had elite weapons in Brown, Smith, Goedert and Sanders. The Eagles possessed the seventh-best defense last season, too. That's why, in Jones' opinion, Hurts shouldn't be ranked above Fields.

With an improved roster, will Fields live up to the hype?

"Justin Fields at the quarterback position is more of a talent than Jalen Hurts," Jones said.

