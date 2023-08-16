ESPN ranks Colson Montgomery No. 2 prospect behind Jackson Holiday

ESPN recently released their midseason minor league rankings. And White Sox fans should be giddy.

Kiley McDaniel ranked Colson Montgomery, the White Sox' first-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft, the second-best prospect in the farm, trailing only the widely known, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jackson Holiday.

Here's his rationale behind the rankings.

"This is an aggressive ranking, but nobody I spoke with has Montgomery outside of their top 10; most have him in their top five," McDaniel wrote. "Montgomery has a shot to be a plus hitter with plus power and play shortstop in the big leagues, so the idea is similar to Holliday, but you'd see differences if you watched them.

"Montgomery is bigger and stronger at 6-foot-3, is one notch slower on the bases and will probably settle at third base eventually, but he's in the Corey Seager range of size/speed/strength/feel: He could thread the needle and be the best of both worlds."

Certainly, pegging Montgomery as the second-best prospect is a tad aggressive. He's played just nine games at Double-A this season and has missed a significant chunk of the year with injuries.

He hit .345 with a 1.088 OPS in 17 games in High-A this season. It'll be interesting to see how he performs the rest of the season in Double-A, but the 21-year-old is still a bit far from coming up to the big leagues.

Though, it's comforting to know his reputation in the minors is extremely promising.

