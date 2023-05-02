Employee Assaulted During Armored Car Robbery in Suburban Homewood

An armored car employee was assaulted by two suspects during a robbery Tuesday morning in suburban Homewood, police say.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 3100 block of 183rd Street at approximately 9:31 a.m.

Police say that two men approached an employee that was working on the armored vehicle, with one of those suspects hitting the employee with a handgun.

The suspects then demanded money and escaped with an unknown amount, according to police.

The employee was treated for minor injuries.

Homewood police are assisting the FBI in the investigation, according to a press release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call authorities at 708-206-3420.