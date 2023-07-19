Eddie Jackson

Eddie Jackson makes an exceedingly bold claim for his 2023 season

The Bears safety took to Twitter to set the bar high for the 2023 NFL season

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eddie Jackson is geared up for next season.

The Bears safety took to Twitter to set his standards high for himself next season.

Jackson, 30, is going into his seventh season in the NFL, and with the Bears.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

He boomed as a youngster in the league. By his second season in the league, he recorded an All-Pro and Pro Bowl season. In 14 games, he notched six interceptions and three defensive touchdowns (2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery).

Jackson allowed 50 percent of his assignments' targets to be completed, an extraordinarily low amount. His opposing quarterback rating was 40.5. Absolutely elite.

Since then, his play has dragged. He went two straight seasons without recording an interception until last season, when he finished with four on the year. His allowed completion percentage hasn't dipped below 60 percent since 2019, either.

News

Lottery

When are the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings? What to know as jackpots rise

Woodlawn

Child dies after being found unresponsive at Woodlawn business

The 2018 season easily marks his best season in the league.

Can he follow that up with an even better season? He followed up his original claim assertively in a separate Tweet.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Eddie Jackson
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us