Driver Issued Multiple Citations After Englewood Crash Kills 5-Year-Old

A 5-year-old boy was killed Friday night after being hit by an SUV that went off the road, according to Chicago police.

A 44-year-old male driver was issued citations for failure to reduce speed, driving without a license and operating an uninsured vehicle, police said.

The boy, Kawantis Robinson, was walking with his mother and sibling in the 600 block of West Marquette Road in Englewood just after 11 p.m. March 19 when the driver hit an electrical box and struck the boy.

Robinson was taken to Comer Childen's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Following an autopsy Saturday, his death was ruled an accident. The driver of the SUV and their passenger, a 48-year-old woman, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon, according to police.