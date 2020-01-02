gresham

Driver in Custody After Head-On Crash With CPD Vehicle

The officers in the car were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A man is in custody after allegedly causing a head-on crash with a police vehicle Thursday in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers were northbound in a marked squad car about 6 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue when a southbound Mitsubishi swerved into oncoming traffic and truck the police vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.

The officers in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

Local

Chicago Bulls 49 mins ago

Bogdanovic, Jazz Knock Off Bulls at United Center

Rod Blagojevich 3 hours ago

Rod Blagojevich: Democrats Would Have Tried to Impeach Abraham Lincoln

The 59-year-old man driving the Mitsubishi was taken into custody and transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was also listed in good condition, police said.

Charges are pending, police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

greshamChicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us