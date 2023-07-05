Drake shouts out Connor Bedard on Instagram

It's becoming more and more apparent that the Blackhawks drafted a superstar.
Hours before Drake kicked off his new tour with 21 Savage at the United Center Wednesday night, he posted a picture of hockey's crown jewel, Connor Bedard, to his Instagram story.
It's one thing to be a big deal in the hockey universe. It's quite another to have a world-famous rap artist hyping you up as a 17-year-old to his 140 million followers.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Drake, an Ontario native, is a noted hockey fan and is often spotted at NHL games cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Chicago is the first stop on the "It's All A Blur" tour, so showing some love to a another Canadian idol is an appropriate tribute to the five-time Grammy Award winner's roots.
Unfortunately for Drake, it's been reported that Bedard steers clear of social media.
Hopefully someone showed him the post.