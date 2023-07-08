Drake made friends with a couple of NHL icons this week in Chicago on the first stop of his new "It's All A Blur" tour with 21 Savage.



Early Saturday morning, the world-famous rapper posted a picture on Instagram with hockey legends Chris Chelios and Tie Domi at Soho House Chicago.

Drake and Domi, the Maple Leafs' all-time leader in penalty minutes, posed with boxing fists. The caption read, "@nhl I sent you a dm read it immediately you have 24 hours to respond."



An Ontario native and noted hockey fan, Drake is often spotted at Maple Leafs games cheering on his hometown team, though he clearly has an appreciation for all legends of the sport.



Before his performance at the United Center on Thursday, the Grammy winner posted a picture of the Blackhawks' first-overall draft pick, Connor Bedard to his Instagram story.



Hopefully rubbing shoulders with some fellow Canadian stars in a town that's currently buzzing over its hockey team made Drake feel right at home.

