Does the Illinois Assault Weapons Ban go into effect Jan. 1? What to know about the new law

Although many parts of Illinois’ ban on assault weapons went into effect in 2023, a key provision took effect on New Year's Day.

That provision requires individuals who “owned assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and other devices” listed in HB 5471 to register those devices prior to Jan. 1, 2024.

Those devices must have been owned prior to Jan. 10, 2023, when the bill went into effect upon its signature by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Owners are required to submit an endorsement affidavit through their FOID card by Jan. 1 under the provisions of the bill.

Individuals can do so by creating an account, a process that will require an email address, a state-issued ID and a FOID card to complete, according to Illinois State Police.

HB 5471 bans the delivery, sale and purchase of assault weapons in the state, impacting dozens of specific types of firearms. It also bans specific attachments, extended magazines and rapid-firing devices.

Those who currently own the weapons are required to register them with the Illinois State Police. Merchants were required to sell or return their current stock of the weapons, and Illinois-based manufacturers can still sell their products outside of the state.

A series of court cases were undertaken about the bill, including a recent ruling that declined to stay the registration requirement ahead of the new year.

Opponents of the bill were dealt defeats in state and federal court, and the law has been allowed to stand since its passage.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stay the law when it came before that body earlier this year.

A full list of laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024 can be found here.