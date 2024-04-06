NHL News

Did you miss Saturday's animated Blackhawks broadcast? Catch the best moments here

From Connor Bedard's goal to Chris Vosters and Dominic Moore's animated characters, the animated broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago was a success

By Ryan Taylor

History was made in Chicago sports and broadcasting on Saturday as NBC Sports Chicago and the Blackhawks hosted the first-ever local animated real-time sports telecast.

The Blackhawks faced off against the Stars as the production aired on the NBC Sports Chicago PLUS channel. From Connor Bedard's goal to Chris Vosters and Dominic Moore's animated hosting, there was no shortage of excitement.

Here are some of the epic moments:

It wouldn't be a Blackhawks game without Jim Cornelison signing the National Anthem. Here's the animated version of the anthem.

Now, the goals. The Blackhawks scored three goals against the Stars. Bedard scored the first one on Saturday; here's cartoon Bedsy lighting the lamp and getting a popcorn celebration, along with the rest of the goals.

Watch Connor Bedard's 22nd goal of the season in animated form
Watch Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou's first goal of the season in animated form
Watch Blackhawks' Seth Jones score his 8th goal of the season in animated form

