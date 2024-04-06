NBC Sports Chicago's complete coverage of the telecast can be found here.

History was made in Chicago sports and broadcasting on Saturday as NBC Sports Chicago and the Blackhawks hosted the first-ever local animated real-time sports telecast.

The Blackhawks faced off against the Stars as the production aired on the NBC Sports Chicago PLUS channel. From Connor Bedard's goal to Chris Vosters and Dominic Moore's animated hosting, there was no shortage of excitement.

Here are some of the epic moments:

It wouldn't be a Blackhawks game without Jim Cornelison signing the National Anthem. Here's the animated version of the anthem.

Cartoon anthem goes crazy 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3XFJIEMiA3 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 6, 2024

Now, the goals. The Blackhawks scored three goals against the Stars. Bedard scored the first one on Saturday; here's cartoon Bedsy lighting the lamp and getting a popcorn celebration, along with the rest of the goals.

Watch Connor Bedard's 22nd goal of the season in animated form

Watch Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou's first goal of the season in animated form

Watch Blackhawks' Seth Jones score his 8th goal of the season in animated form

