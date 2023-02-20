DeSantis Decries ‘Woke Ideology,' With Hundreds Protesting Florida Governor's Elmhurst Speech

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the featured speaker at an event in suburban Elmhurst Monday, speaking to a crowd of law enforcement officials as hundreds protested the appearance outside.

DeSantis, floated as a possible contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, used his speech to criticize Democrats’ record on law enforcement issues, including calling Illinois’ elimination of cash bail a “ludicrous” policy decision.

“Some of this critical race theory….they are actually teaching kids to demonize and hate law enforcement,” he said.

DeSantis has faced criticism over his comments on “woke” ideology and LGBTQ rights issues. He also has been criticized for sending asylum seekers to liberal-controlled cities and states, and for encouraging Florida school districts to remove specific books from libraries and curricula.

Former State Senator and Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey was one of those in attendance at the event at the Knights of Columbus in Elmhurst.

“Governor DeSantis realizes the pressure and the scrutiny law enforcement is under,” he said. “Illinois continues to reel from high crime.”

DeSantis’ appearance also drew hundreds of protesters, who gathered across the street from the venue.

“Everything he stands for basically comes down to hatred of others, and in Illinois we believe that people have the right to be who they are,” Jax West, one of those demonstrators, said.

Many Illinois officials, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, also were critical of the appearance.

“He doesn’t represent the values of the people of Illinois. He is the antithesis of that,” he said.

The DeSantis appearance also made its way into the discourse surrounding the Chicago mayoral election. Paul Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, received the endorsement of the city’s Fraternal Order of Police chapter, and its president’s support of the DeSantis event caused some candidates for the job to criticize Vallas for accepting that endorsement.