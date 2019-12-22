measles exposure

Department of Public Health Investigates Possible Measles Exposures

The infected individual visited several Chicago locations on Dec. 12, officials say

Measles 8
NBC News

The Chicago Department of Public Health is investigating possible measles exposures after a traveler with a confirmed measles infection visited several Chicago locations earlier this month.

According to the CDPH, the person visited a Mr. Greek Gyros location in the 200 block of South Halsted Street and a Starbucks in the 500 block of North State Street on Dec. 12 between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The individual was also at O’Hare International Airport on Dec. 12 and Dec. 17.

Local

AJ Freund 1 min ago

DCFS Worker Involved in Freund Case Defends Record

Orland Park 4 mins ago

Brothers Charged in Orland Park Burglary

Exposures may have occurred at the following locations:

Dec. 12

12:30 p.m.- 4 p.m. Mr. Greek Gyros, 234 South Halsted Street

1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Starbucks, 515 North State Street

3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. O’Hare International Airport Terminal 3

Dec. 17

4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. O’Hare International Airport Terminal 1

Individuals who think they may have been exposed should check immunization records, or contact their healthcare provider to determine whether they are at risk.

According to the CDPH, those at greatest risk for infection are unvaccinated children, pregnant women without evidence of measles immunity, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, diarrhea and a rash of tiny, red spots.

This article tagged under:

measles exposuremeaslesChicago Department of Public Health
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us