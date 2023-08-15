David Ross ejected from Tuesday's Crosstown series game

Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Tuesday's Crosstown series game between the White Sox and Cubs.

David Ross has been tossed 😳 pic.twitter.com/nVN56rjcjq — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) August 16, 2023

Ross didn't detail the reason for his ejection after the game.

"We had a disagreement. Me and the umpire. A battle I didn't win," Ross said.

Ross' anger seemingly stemmed from a "blatant" missed balk call that should've gone on the White Sox, according to pitcher Kyle Hendricks after the game.

"That situation today was just weird," Hendricks said after the game. "A blatant balk that just was missed. He, obviously, was right and had his right to be upset. There are just things like that that can't happen in big spots in the game."

The Cubs lost to the White Sox at Wrigley Field, 5-3. The season series stands at 2-1, with the Cubs owning the one-game lead. The series will finish on Wednesday.

