Darren Pang to join Chicago Blackhawks' broadcast booth for 2023-24 season

The Blackhawks announced on Thursday that Darren Pang will join the broadcast booth on NBC Sports Chicago for the 2023-24 season. He will be the primary television color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters.

"It’s an honor to return to Chicago and join the broadcast booth at such an exciting time for this franchise," Pang said in a statement. "Coming back to where my NHL playing and broadcasting career started means a lot to me and my family and I’m thankful to the Blackhawks for this opportunity. Chris Vosters is one of the best young broadcasters in the game, I look forward to working with him and telling the story of Blackhawks hockey to the great fans of this organization."

Pang, 59, spent the last 14 years as the lead color commentator for the St. Louis Blues. He's also the No. 2 analyst for NHL on TNT.

Pang has decades of broadcasting experience and has been one of the game's best for a long time. He was previously a top analyst for NBC and ESPN/ABC, and also served as a part-time analyst for TSN.

"We are thrilled to have Darren team up with Chris Vosters for our television broadcasts at this exciting time for our organization," Blackhawks president of business operations Jaime Faulkner said in a statement. "Our goal is to give fans the best experience watching and listening to Blackhawks hockey. His expertise on the game, his energy and the relationships he has within the NHL will elevate the storytelling of this next chapter of team history."

As a player, Pang signed with the Blackhawks in 1984 and played three seasons in Chicago, where he went 27-35-7 with a 4.05 goals-against average and .882 save percentage. He's no stranger to the Blackhawks and hockey community.

"Darren is a great analyst because of his hockey knowledge and experience, but it’s also his entertaining style and fun personality that’s made him a beloved figure to so many fans and colleagues," said John Schippman, VP of Sports Content for NBCU Local Chicago. "We’re thrilled to have him contribute to NBC Sports Chicago’s live-game coverage of the Blackhawks and look forward to the experience he’ll deliver to fans alongside Chris and our other talented experts every game."

Troy Murray and Patrick Sharp tag-teamed the TV color analyst duties this past season after Eddie Olczyk left the organization following 16 years to become the lead analyst for the Seattle Kraken.

