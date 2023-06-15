The Chicago Cubs will bring back their City Connect jerseys on Friday when they host the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, and they’re adding a new feature to the proceedings.

The Cubs, who wore the dark-blue “Wrigleyville” jerseys during Friday home games last season, will continue that practice beginning this week, the team announced on social media.

The Cubs will be back in their Nike City Connect uniforms on Fridays this summer!



New this season, we'll celebrate a different Chicago neighborhood each Friday as part of the gameday festivities.



Show your neighborhood pride and join us at Wrigley Field: https://t.co/2SxXITGFdM pic.twitter.com/Xc9siG42M3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 14, 2023

There will also be a new tradition the team plans to start on Friday, as they’ll pay tribute to some of the city’s 77 neighborhoods.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to a press release, the first showcase neighborhood will be Humboldt Park, located on the city’s West Side.

McKinley Park will be up next when the Cubs have a 2016 World Series rematch with the Cleveland Guardians on June 30, and Uptown will have its moment in the sun when the Cubs face the Boston Red Sox on July 14.

A full list of games, as well as ticket information, can be found on the team’s website.