Cubs place Nick Madrigal on 10-day injured list

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

The Chicago Cubs made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday, placing second baseman Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list and activating Patrick Wisdom.

As for pitchers, the Cubs moved Brad Boxberger to the 60-day injured list and selected Daniel Palencia from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move. Hayden Wesneski has been sent back to Iowa.

Madrigal, who the cubs say is nursing a right hamstring strain, was slashing .356/.431/.533 over his last 15 games.

Wisdom is absent from today’s lineup against the Brewers, with Christopher Morel getting the start at third base.

