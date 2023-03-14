CTA Train Service in Chicago's River North Disrupted Due to Power Loss

Commuters trying to get out of downtown Chicago could potentially see some serious delays on Tuesday evening, as a power failure is impacting train service in River North and the Loop.

According to the latest update from the CTA, Purple Line express service has been stopped between Howard and the Loop due to a loss of track power near the Merchandise Mart.

The agency is urging riders to use the Red Line as an alternate form of transportation.

In addition, Brown and Purple Line express trains are experiencing interruptions in downtown due to the loss of track power in the area around Merchandise Mart. The Red Line can provide service in the impacted areas, and lakefront express buses are also available, the agency says.

The Chicago Fire Department says it is working to evacuate a Brown Line train near Wells and Wacker, with the power outage keeping the train from reaching a platform.

CFD evacuating brown line train wells and wacker. Cta lose power connection train cannot move snd brown line blocked. pic.twitter.com/Q5SaPCEWIb — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 14, 2023

Earlier issues on the Green, Orange and Pink Lines near the Clark/Lake stop have been resolved, according to the agency's system status snapshot tool.

There is no immediate word on when service will return to normal. We will update this story with details as they become available.