Trains in the Loop and Old Town were halted on the Brown and Purple lines after a woman was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
According to the agency, Brown and Purple line trains were halted at Sedwick due to a “medical emergency on the tracks,” and “major delays” are expected.
Chicago police later confirmed that a woman was struck by a train at the Sedgwick stop. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No further details on the circumstances around the incident were immediately known, and it's unclear how long trains will be halted.
Passengers are being urged to take alternative transportation, including the Red Line at this time. Shuttle buses are also being ordered to provide connecting service, and other bus routes should also be used if possible, according to the alerts.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.