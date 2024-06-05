Trains in the Loop and Old Town were halted on the Brown and Purple lines after a woman was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.

According to the agency, Brown and Purple line trains were halted at Sedwick due to a “medical emergency on the tracks,” and “major delays” are expected.

[Minor Delays] Brown and Purple Line trains are standing at Sedgwick due to an unauthorized person on the tracks. Crews working to restore service. — CTA service alerts (@ctaalert) June 5, 2024

Chicago police later confirmed that a woman was struck by a train at the Sedgwick stop. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further details on the circumstances around the incident were immediately known, and it's unclear how long trains will be halted.

Passengers are being urged to take alternative transportation, including the Red Line at this time. Shuttle buses are also being ordered to provide connecting service, and other bus routes should also be used if possible, according to the alerts.