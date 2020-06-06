CTA Announces Service Changes to Red, Blue Lines Ahead of Planned Protests

The Chicago Transit Authority has announced several changes to its train and bus service through the downtown area ahead of more planned protests and demonstrations this weekend.

The biggest changes were reported on the Red and Blue lines, which will not make stops in downtown at the request of public safety officials. Bus service in the city will also be curtailed, as closures implemented in the Loop and Central Business District will limit the number of residents able to access the area.

Here are the latest service notifications from the CTA:

-Red Line trains will not stop between Clark/Division and Roosevelt until further notice

-Blue Line trains will not stop between Division and UIC/Halsted until further notice

-CTA bus service will be stopped in an area spanning from Halsted on the west to the lakefront on the east, and between Division on the north and Cermak on the south, until further notice.

Metra service is also being limited this weekend, as most train lines will continue to run a modified Sunday schedule, with the final inbound and outbound trains of the evening canceled throughout the agency’s system.

At the height of last week’s protests, Metra completely suspended service for several days, and the CTA shut down its service after curfews were implemented in Chicago.

Those curfews will once again be in effect Saturday night beginning at 9 p.m., according to city officials.