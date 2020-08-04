CPS to Use Remote Learning Plan for Fall Quarter Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Sources

Chicago Public Schools officials will announce Wednesday that the district will use a remote learning plan for the fall quarter amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sources tell NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern.

The decision comes as CPS officials and officials with the Chicago Teachers Union debated using a hybrid approach that would have allowed students to get two days of in-person instruction per week.

Earlier Tuesday, reports had emerged that the CTU's House of Delegates was planning a strike vote next week if CPS adopted the hybrid learning plan, but that will no longer be necessary after news of the district's decision broke.

"A win for teachers, students and parents," CTU President Jesse Sharkey said in a social media post. "It's sad that we have to strike or threaten to strike to be heard, but when we fight, we win!"

Parents had originally had until Friday to decide whether to allow their children to attend classes in person for two days a week starting in September.

Teachers had pushed back against the idea, calling for a full remote learning plan due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The exact parameters of the CPS decision are expected to be announced Wednesday.