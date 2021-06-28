Niles Police Department

Couple Charged After Allegedly Shoving Employee to Ground at Suburban Spa

Two people have been arrested and now face charges after they allegedly left a suburban business without paying, and then pushed an employee to the ground when confronted outside.

According to authorities, Eric Jones, 31, and Tabria Rutledge, 25, have been charged in the incident, which took place at King Spa in suburban Niles on March 29.

Authorities allege that the pair were customers at the spa when they attempted to leave the premises without paying.

When an employee approached them, Jones allegedly pushed the man to the ground, and both individuals fled the scene.

The employee was hospitalized for their injuries.

Jones now faces a felony charge of aggravated battery of a merchant and a count of theft of labor or services. His next hearing date will be on July 15, according to Niles police.

Rutledge faces a misdemeanor charge of theft of labor or services. She’ll next appear in court on Aug. 2.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

