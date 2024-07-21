Could Luis Robert, Garrett Crochet be dealt together? MLB insider says it's possible

Trade rumors will continue swirling around the Chicago White Sox for the next nine days, but there is at least a possibility that two of the team’s biggest trade chips could be bundled in the same deal.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Los Angeles Dodgers have talked with the White Sox about a deal that would send starting pitcher Garrett Crochet, outfielder Luis Robert Jr., and even potentially reliever Michael Kopech, to the West Coast in a massive transaction.

Nightengale didn’t have an update on how those talks had proceeded, or which Dodgers prospects would return to Chicago, but needless to say sending two massive trade chips to the same organization would require an eye-popping return.

Crochet is widely considered to be the best pitcher on the trade market currently, though there are concerns about how many more starts he’ll make this season as he blows past his former career highs in innings pitched.

Regardless, he’s posted a 6-6 record with a 3.02 ERA, with 150 strikeouts in 107 innings, and he has a 4.0 WAR on the season for the South Siders.

What’s more, he’ll be under team control for the next two seasons before becoming a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

Robert hasn’t been his usual slugging self this season, battling with injuries and struggling at times to drive the ball at the plate. He does have 11 home runs and 11 stolen bases, and is slashing .232/.310/.482 on the season, and hopes to have a big second half of the season.

Robert has one more year left on his deal, then has two club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons with the White Sox.

The team control and the lack of true sellers in the trade market make Robert and Crochet fascinating trade chips for the White Sox, who could restock their farm system quickly by trading both players. The Dodgers have a strong track record of churning out talent from their minor leagues, and the White Sox could be intrigued by many options from within their organization.

Crochet is currently in line to make two more starts before the July 30 deadline, with his next appearance set for Tuesday against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

