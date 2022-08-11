You Can Still Get Free, At-Home COVID Test Kits From USPS. Here's How

As COVID continues to evolve and Chicago continues to see a "high" level of community transmission thanks to highly contagious omicron subvariants, many are turning to at-home testing kits after experiencing symptoms.

And earlier this year, the federal government announced that another round of four free, at-home COVID test kits were available to order through the United States Postal Service.

Previously, residents could claim up to four at-home COVID test kits per household. However, the federal government's announcement brings the total that each person is eligible to receive to eight tests overall.

Test kits are shipped for free to residences, according to the United States Postal Service. Those tests will come in two separate packages, with four test kits in each package, the USPS says.

Here's how to sign up and get yours mailed to your home.

Additionally, earlier this year, the federal government said that insurance companies are required to reimburse at-home COVID test kits at a $12 rate per individual test. You may be required to keep your receipt and submit it to your insurance company for reimbursement.