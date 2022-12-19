Once again, U.S. residents can get free COVID tests delivered right to their homes.

The Biden Administration announced Dec. 15 that it's offering households four rapid virus tests through covidtests.gov, so how can you get yours?

Here's what to know about the program and how to order your at-home COVID tests.

When Will the New Round of Tests Be Available and How Can I Get Mine?

The government's COVID testing website was updated Dec. 15 to indicate the new round of tests was already available.

Residents will need to provide their name and residential address, but no ID, credit card or health insurance information is required.

Click here to place your order.

Those who need further assistance with their order can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

How Many Tests Will I Be Able to Order?

"Every U.S. household is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-⁠19 tests," the website states.

Only one order of tests will be allowed per household, and each order will contain four rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

However, the website states that "residential addresses known to have multiple unrelated families can order multiple tests."

"In some limited cases, addresses may not be recognized as multi-family by USPS," the website reads. "This might result in an issue placing an order if another resident at your address has already ordered. If you believe you are running into this issue, you can file a service request or call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to get the issue fixed."

What Kind of Tests Will I Receive?

According to the government, residents won't be able to choose which brand of test they get, but all will be at-home rapid antigen tests and FDA authorized.

When Will I Receive My Tests?

According to the United States Postal Service, which distributes the tests, shipments will begin during the week of Dec. 19.

When you receive your shipment, however, will depend on when you order.

What If My Shipment Is Left Outside Sitting in the Cold?

The government says that while test developers "perform stability testing to ensure that the test performance will remain stable" in both very warm or very cold conditions, "test performance may be impacted if the test is used while it is still cold, such as being used outdoors in freezing temperatures or being used immediately after being brought inside from freezing temperatures."

It is recommended that people bring tests delivered in below-freezing temperatures inside their home and leave it unopened at room temperature for at least two hours before opening it.

Who Is Paying for the New Tests?

A senior administration official said funding for the new tests has been reallocated from other virus programs while the White House struggles to get congressional buy-in for additional COVID-19 emergency funding. The official declined to detail how much is being spent on the new tests or from which programs they were diverted.

Why Are We Getting More Tests Now?

COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year's.

The state of Illinois saw increases in both COVID cases and hospitalizations in the days after the Thanksgiving holiday, but those numbers have flattened considerably in recent days.

When it comes to risk level for the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Cook, Lake and Will counties are still at a "medium" community level, meaning masks are recommended for those at higher risk of illness. LaSalle and Will counties are in the low transmission range.

Two Chicago-area counties -- DeKalb and Kankakee -- have reached a "high" community level where the CDC recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public settings.