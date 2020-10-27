Wisconsin Reports New Records in Coronavirus Cases, Fatalities Tuesday

The state of Wisconsin reported a slew of new coronavirus records on Tuesday, with health officials reporting the highest single-day numbers in cases and deaths the state has seen since the pandemic began.

According to state health officials, a total of 5,262 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday, along with 64 additional deaths. Both figures represent the highest single-day increases in their respective categories as the state continues to see its case totals surge.

Wisconsin set yet another high in terms of its positivity rate, with that figure rising to 25.7% on Tuesday. Officials say that the state is now averaging 68.3 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 residents, which is also a new record amid the ongoing pandemic.

The state has averaged 3,976 new cases of the virus per day, along with 31 additional deaths, both of which are also records.

In response to the newest coronavirus numbers, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has asked residents to limit their interactions to immediate family, and has asked residents to voluntarily shelter in place and to avoid dining in at restaurants or sitting inside at bars.

Evers has not issued any new mandates due to the recent surge in cases. A stay-at-home order issued by the governor in March was struck down by the state’s Supreme Court, and last week an appeals court blocked another order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings.

These actions come as the state sees its coronavirus case totals spiking higher than nearly any other state in the country, with only Texas reporting more cases of the virus in the last week.