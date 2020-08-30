Wisconsin Reports 819 New Cases of Coronavirus, 6 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in the state of Wisconsin have confirmed an additional 819 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with six more deaths attributed to the virus.

Sunday marks the third day in a row with more than 800 new cases in Wisconsin, according to data from the Department of Health Services, but the number of newly-reported cases has declined in each of the last two days.

According to that data, the state has averaged 684 new cases of coronavirus per day over the last seven days.

In all, 74,800 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

With the six new deaths reported by Wisconsin health officials on Sunday, the total number of fatalities related to the virus has risen to 1,119.

Wisconsin residents between the ages of 20 and 29 have still accounted for a quarter of all the coronavirus cases in the state, according to the latest updated data from DHS. Residents between the ages of 30 and 39 account for 17% of cases, which those between the ages of 40 and 49 account for 14% of the state’s coronavirus cases during the pandemic.