wisconsin

Wisconsin Officials Release Guidance on Reopening Schools

Flexibility will be key in reopening classrooms in Wisconsin's 421 public school districts amid the coronavirus pandemic

school generic hallway bully
NBCConnecticut.com

Flexibility will be key in reopening classrooms in Wisconsin's 421 public school districts amid the coronavirus pandemic, state officials said Monday in releasing guidance on the new school year.

The Department of Public Instruction said school districts should be prepared to shift between in-person, physically-distanced and virtual learning as they deal with changing aspects of COVID-19.

As new best practices develop, health and safety recommendations may change, state officials said.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

masks 30 mins ago

Dealing With Summer Mask Rashes

Gilead 59 mins ago

Gilead to Begin Human Trials for the Inhaled Version of Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir

Physical distancing to avoid contracting the coronavirus may mean reducing classroom size by having students attend school in staggered groups or in shifts, DPI said in its 87-page guidance plan.

The state Assembly's Education Committee scheduled a Wednesday hearing to discuss the reopening plan. Testimony will be taken from a variety of education stakeholders, including groups representing rural schools, religious and independent schools, the private school voucher program, the group that oversees athletics as well as school administrators and school boards.

Wisconsin schools shifted to distance learning in March as the coronavorus spread throughout the state. As of Sunday, there have been nearly 25,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with 744 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services. Of those who got the virus, 78% have recovered and 3% have died with the rest remaining active cases.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

wisconsincoronavirusschools
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us