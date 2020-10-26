Wisconsin, Illinois Reporting More New Weekly COVID-19 Cases Than 47 Other States

A recent surge in coronavirus cases in Illinois and Wisconsin has pushed both states into unwanted territory, as the neighbors are reporting more coronavirus cases than nearly every other state in the country.

According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin and Illinois are now second and third in the country, respectively, in terms of the number of new cases that they have confirmed in the last seven days.

Wisconsin, which is seeing a massive spike in positivity rates, has reported 33,690 new cases of the virus in the last week, while Illinois has reported 31,334 new cases of coronavirus.

Both states fall behind Texas, which has reported 38,596 new cases in that span, but both have significantly smaller populations than the Lone Star State. California and Florida round out the top five in terms of new cases reported.

That news comes as Illinois imposes new restrictions on at least six of its 11 healthcare regions, citing elevated positivity rates and continued increases in hospitalizations related to the virus. Illinois’ seven-day positivity rate is now over 6% as a whole, with some areas of the state seeing rates approaching double-digits in that category.

Things are even worse in Wisconsin, which is posting positivity rates of more than 25%, meaning that one out of every four test results returned to state laboratories are returning positive results. Illinois issues warnings for areas with positivity rates of just 8%, while the CDC says that its target positivity rate for states is at 5%.