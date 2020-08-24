Bars, Restaurants Must Suspend Indoor Service in Will and Kankakee Counties Under COVID-19 Restrictions

With Kankakee and Will counties seeing increases in their positivity rates on coronavirus tests, indoor service at both bars and restaurants must be stopped under new mitigation rules implemented by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

According to a press release from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, indoor service must be suspended for at least 14 days beginning on Wednesday.

That suspension is part of a mitigation plan put into place as a result of increasing positivity rates in Illinois’ Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties. That rolling positivity rate hit the 8% threshold on Saturday, and after it remained above the mark on both Sunday and Monday, the state’s new coronavirus mitigation rules require the region to implement new restrictions to help stop the spread of the virus.

According to the state, all bars and restaurants will be required to suspend indoor service beginning Wednesday. Outdoor service can continue, but both bars and restaurants will be required to close by 11 p.m.

Tables will need to be spaced six feet apart in outdoor areas, and reservations will be required for each party, according to the new rules.

Social events and meetings must also be limited to 25 guests or 25% of a room’s capacity, according to the new rules.