Here’s Why Some People Are Not Wearing Masks During the Coronavirus Crisis

There is widespread agreement that one of easiest ways to control the spread of the coronavirus is to wear a face mask, but there are all kinds of reasons why people don't take this basic step, NBC News reported.

"That's a simple question with a complex answer," said Jacqueline Gollan, a psychologist and associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "One, they underestimate the threat. It’s not concrete, it’s abstract. And prevention is a difficult thing to measure."

The refusal to wear a mask, which has been mandated in numerous cities and states, allegedly figured in the death of security guard Calvin Munerlyn, 43, who was fatally shot after he barred a customer from a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, because she wasn't wearing a mask.

"In general, people do not like to be told what to do,” said Elizabeth Dorrance Hall, a professor of communication at Michigan State University.

