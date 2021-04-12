Who is Eligible, Lake County Fairgrounds Changes: Latest Illinois Vaccine Updates

Illinois has expanded its COVID vaccine eligibility outside of Chicago to include any resident age 16 or older, opening up appointments to thousands of residents who have so far been unable to receive the vaccine.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

Illinois COVID Vaccine Eligibility Opens: Here's What You Need to Know

Illinois COVID vaccine eligibility expanded to anyone age 16 and older, except for in the city of Chicago, on Monday. For a look at what you need to know, click here.

Lake County Fairgrounds COVID Vaccine Site Expanding Capacity, Eliminating Drive-Through Appointments

The Lake County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site is transitioning to a walk-through model beginning Monday as it looks to expand capacity, officials said. The change will allow for at least 2,500 daily vaccinations, up from the current 1,500.

The Fairgrounds site provides all three currently authorized vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—depending on the current supply available. More info here.

Aurora to Host Mass Vaccination Clinic Under New Eligibility Guidelines

Aurora will release new COVID vaccine appointments Friday for any city resident age 16 and older ahead of the city's next mass vaccination clinic, set for Tuesday.

The clinic will be held at the pop-up vaccination center in the Fox Valley Mall. The first 2,500 to sign-up will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The sign-up website opens at 2 p.m. Friday.

United Center Mass Vaccination Site to Switch to Johnson & Johnson

All Chicago residents who book walk-in appointments at the United Center mass vaccination site will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting April 20, officials said Sunday. Walk-in appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available starting Monday, April 12.

The drive-thru portion of the mass vaccination site, which opened in late March, will provide second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals who've already received their first dose at the United Center, city officials said.

What Makes You More Likely to Get Side Effects From COVID Vaccine?

Side effects are possible after receiving either one or two doses of any of the three coronavirus vaccines currently being administered in the U.S., but not everyone experiences them.

Elk Grove Village to Host Vaccine Clinic for Residents 16 and Older

Elk Grove Village plans to host a vaccine clinic for all village residents 16 and older next week, officials said.

The village will offer appointments, though vaccine quantity is limited, to be administered on April 14 at an unspecified location. The village said it has set up a call center to handle registration, which will operated from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. "or until all appointments have been booked." To make an appointment, call (847) 357-4275.

New Mass COVID Vaccination Site Open in Kane County

A new mass COVID vaccination site is launching in Elgin Wednesday, open to all eligible Illinois residents, with the capacity to administer hundreds of doses of vaccine each day. Vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be booked at kanevax.org or by calling 855-4-KaneVax (855-452-6382).

Peoria, McLean Counties to Receive Additional COVID Vaccines, Resources Amid Surge in Cases

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Tuesday that six Illinois counties, including Peoria and McLean counties, will receive additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine, along with other resources as COVID cases surge in several parts of the state. Those Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will be delivered by “rapid response vaccination teams,” comprised of members of the Illinois National Guard and other health professionals. More info here.

Chicago COVID Vaccine Eligibility Will Open to All Adults by Biden's April 19 Deadline

Chicago will open COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older by President Joe Biden's deadline on April 19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday.

Can You Take Tylenol, Ibuprofen With the COVID Vaccine?

Whether preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine or enduring side effects, officials provided guidance on taking various over-the-counter medications.

Whether preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine or enduring side effects, officials provided guidance on taking various over-the-counter medications.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people talk to their doctors about taking over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort after getting vaccinated. The CDC does not recommend, however, that people take such over-the-counter medications or antihistamines to prevent side effects prior to receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

COVID Vaccine Side Effects: Why Do Some Get Them and What Does it Mean?

Side effects are possible after receiving either one or two doses of any of the three coronavirus vaccines currently being administered in the U.S., but not everyone experiences them. So what causes the side effects and what does it mean if you get them when others don't?

Getting Your Second Dose of the COVID Vaccine? Here's What You Should Know

If you're awaiting your second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, chances are you've got some questions. What are the side effects and when are you likely going to experience them? How long do you have to wait until you are fully vaccinated?

Lake County Fairgrounds Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B Plus

The Lake County Fairgrounds vaccination site expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability last week to those eligible in Phase 1B Plus, which includes additional underlying health conditions, the health department announced. Anyone who lives or works in Lake County can register in the AllVax Portal located here. Appointments can also be made by calling (847) 377-8130.

Laminate It? Carry It? What You Should Do With Your Vaccination Record Card

Once you get your coronavirus vaccine, you're often given a COVID-19 vaccination record card, with the CDC logo in the upper right corner. Both Staples and Office Depot are offering to laminate vaccination cards for free, but some are asking if sealing the card in plastic is too permanent.

