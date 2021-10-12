White House Tells States to Prepare for COVID Vaccinations in Young Children

The White House told governors to start preparing to vaccinate children as young as age 5 by early November in anticipation of the FDA clearing Pfizer's COVID vaccine for that age group in the coming weeks, a White House official said.

The Biden administration has purchased 65 million pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough to vaccinate the estimated 28 million children who would be eligible should the FDA approve Pfizer’s request to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11, according to a Health and Human Services official.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Pfizer and BioNTech said earlier this month that they had submitted an emergency request for authorization for those ages 5 to 1, and an FDA advisory committee plans to meet to discuss the request on Oct. 26. The vaccine doses for the youngest age group won’t be interchangeable with those used in adults because it has a different dosage and dilution requirement.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.